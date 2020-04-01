​The first EU-funded COVID-19 test kits delivered today

A total of 2,500 coronavirus test kits, financed by the European Union and procured by the United Nations Development Programme in BiH (UNDP), have been delivered today to Cantonal hospitals in Sarajevo, Mostar and Tuzla, and to the Republika Srpska Institute of Public Health.

EU Ambassador in BiH Johann Sattler stated: “This is the first in a series of deliveries under the EU financial assistance for emergency medical needs of Bosnia and Herzegovina. A total of €7 million in EU funds will enable the procurement of 80 respirators, 7,500 test kits and 15000 pieces of personal protective equipment.”

Delivery of additional 5,000 tests is expected by the end of the week.

As part of a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, the EU signed a €2 million financial assistance package with the UNDP on 26 March, reaffirming the strong partnership of UNDP, the EU and BiH authorities in responding to the current crisis.

