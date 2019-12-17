10 million euros to Republika Srpska, 9.5 to the Federation for energy efficiency projects

Agreements have been signed in Sarajevo today to provide the Republika Srpska with € 10 million and the Federation of BiH / FBiH / € 9.5 million to finance energy efficiency projects in public buildings.

The agreements were signed by the Minister of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers in a technical mandate, Vjekoslav Bevanda, Director of the German Development Bank / KFV / for Southeastern Europe and Turkey, Pablo Obrador, and Federal Minister of Physical Planning Josip Martic, while the representative of the Republic of Srpska will subsequently sign them.

Bevanda said one agreement concerns the financing of an energy efficiency project in public buildings in Republika Srpska, for which the German Development Bank has approved € 10 million, and another for the same projects in the FBiH for which € 9.5 million has been provided.

“The purpose of these projects is to provide energy efficiency of public facilities at affordable costs, which aims to improve the living conditions of all citizens in BiH,” Bevanda told reporters in Sarajevo after signing the agreement.

He explained that through these projects energy efficiency measures would be taken primarily in schools and kindergartens.

According to him, the goal of these projects is to contribute to global climate protection as well as to sustainable economic development of BiH.

Obrador said that this is the first agreement in the field of energy efficiency to be implemented in BiH, and expressed hope that these projects will represent the beginning of new cooperation in this field.

“It is very important to work on cost savings, not only when it comes to BiH, but the whole globe,” Obrador said, adding that the implementation of these agreements would be early next year.

Martic thanked that the ministry he heads was selected to implement the agreement and added that the funds would be spent as envisioned.

