12 May – Day of Republic of Srpska Army

The President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović extended a congratulatory note to all members of the Republic of Srpska Army and the Third Infantry (Republic of Srpska) Regiment of the BiH Armed Forces on occasion of 12 May – the Day of the Republic of Srpska Army.

“On behalf of the Republic of Srpska citizens and on my own behalf, I congratulate all members of the Republic of Srpska Army and of the Third Infantry (Republic of Srpska) Regiment of the Armed Forces of BiH on occasion of 12 May – the Day of the Republic of Srpska Army.

The Republic of Srpska Army is one of the symbols of the Serb people’s identity, and the decision to form it in order to protect the Serb people and their right to live on centuries-old hearths, and their freedom and dignity, was historic.

It is the lasting obligation of us all to keep the memory of the heroic and honourable journey of the Republic of Srpska Army and all its members who sacrificed their lives and limbs in the Defence and Patriotic War, so that today’s generations could live in peace and in a free Republic of Srpska.

I am confident that the members of the Third Infantry (Republic of Srpska) Regiment will continue nurturing the brilliant traditions of the Republic of Srpska Army and be committed to preserving peace and strengthening stability,” reads the Republic of Srpska President’s congratulatory note.

Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik said today in Banjaluka that the Republika Srpska Army had been a defensive force which preserved the Serbian people, their identity, ancestral homes and history.

The Third Infantry Republika Srpska Regiment of the Armed Forces of BiH is marking today in the “Kozara” barracks in Banja Luka on May 12 – the Day of the Army of the Republika Srpska and its day.

The Assembly of the Serb People in BiH, at its session in Banja Luka on this day in 1992, made a decision on the formation of the Army of the Republika Srpska.

TST