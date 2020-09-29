13 Years Since the Death of Former President of the Republic of Srpska Milan Jelić

13 Years Since the Death of Former President of the Republic of...

Today, in Modriča, 13 years will be marked since the death of the former president of the Republic of Srpska, Milan Jelić.

The commemoration will begin with a memorial service at the City Cemetery in Modriča at 12:00.

After that, flowers will be laid on Jelić’s grave by members of his family, Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković, MP in the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Mara Milošević – envoy of the President of the Republic Parliament, numerous delegations, and representatives of Modriča municipality, economic and sports organizations.

Milan Jelić died in Modrica on September 30, 2007, as a result of a heart attack.

He was born on March 26, 1956, in Koprivna. He finished the Faculty of Economics in Subotica, postgraduate studies at the Faculty of Economics in Banja Luka, where he also received his master’s degree, and then defended his doctoral dissertation.

He died while he was the President of the Republic of Srpska, the Vice President of the SNSD, the President of the Football Association of the Republic of Srpska, and the Football Association of BiH.

Jelić performed the most responsible jobs and functions in the economy of Modriča, and he was also the Minister of Economy, Energy, and Development of the Republic of Srpska.

He has received many prestigious awards for his work, including the Manager of the Decade in BiH in 2003, the Order of Creativity – at the Brussels Exhibition of Innovations in 2005, and the Order of Saint Sava.

TST