134 New Cases of Coronavirus in the RS

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and at the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 306 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 134 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 75 males and 59 females, of which 15 are younger, 75 are middle-aged and 44 are older.

According to the place of residence, 39 people are from Banja Luka, 21 from Bijeljina, 15 from East Ilidža, nine from Gradiška, eight from East New Sarajevo, six people from Bratunac, five each from Prnjavor and Čelinac, four each from Laktaši and Mrkonjić Grad, each three people from Zvornik and Milići, two each from Bileća, Prijedor and Šekovići and one person each from Vukosavlje, Kozarska Dubica, Kotor Varoš, Osmaci, Ribnik and Srbac.

In the last 24 hours, 17 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are nine men and eight women of middle and old age, of which four are from Doboj, three from Gradiška, two from Banja Luka and one each from Gacko, Bijeljina, Prnjavor, Mrkonjić Grad, Kozarska Dubica, Derventa, Modriča, and Teslić.

So far, 29,952 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,048 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 14,670 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 132,505 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,223, in the University Clinical Center of RS 459, and in general hospitals 764.

In RS, 12,812 people are currently under health supervision, and 94,161 people have completed their supervision.

