16 new cases in Srpska, a total of 1,145

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 338 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 16 more people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are ten men and six women. Five men are younger, two are middle-aged men and three are older. Four women are middle-aged and two are older.

According to the place of residence, three people each are from Nevesinje and Gacko, two people each from Banja Luka, Gradiška and Kneževo, and one person each from Doboj, Prnjavor, Kozarska Dubica and Ugljevik.

A total of nine people reported contact with positive individuals, while the rest could not state a clear epidemiological link.

As part of active supervision, in the past 24 hours, another 47 health workers from Banja Luka, Prijedor, Gradiška, Gacko, Prnjavor, Kneževo and East Sarajevo were tested, and a positive test for the new coronavirus was confirmed in one health worker from Banja Luka.

Also, in the last 24 hours, another 48 people from local quarantines or isolation facilities were tested, and a new coronavirus was confirmed in one person.

As part of active supervision in the past 24 hours, a total of 41 educators from kindergartens in Banja Luka, Prijedor, Brod, Laktasi, Čelinac, Teslić, Prnjavor and Novi Grad were tested, and all findings were negative.

So far, 1,145 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and 461 people have recovered. As a result of COVID 19, 77 people died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 18,674 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

A total of 109 people with the confirmed or suspected presence of coronavirus are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. At the COVID 19 ward, 35 patients with the severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while seven patients were isolated.

In two patients, the health condition requires respiratory support, and seven people are in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are 20 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Surgery (old UCC site) and 39 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Pulmonology (old UCC site).

At the Hospital “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj, 55 patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of, at the General Hospital Trebinje eight people, at the Hospital “Serbia” in East Sarajevo one patient, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor eight patients, at four patients were hospitalized in Foča and a total of eight patients were taken care of in Gradiška Hospital.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka there are 182 people, in the Student House in Trebinje two persons, one person in the Student Dormitory in Bijeljina and four persons in the Student Dormitory in Doboj.

There are no people accommodated in the isolation facilities in Zvornik, East Sarajevo, Pale and Foča.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,017 people are currently under health supervision, and 25,256 people have completed their supervision.

A total of 140 people entered the Republic of Srpska at seven border crossings for 24 hours, 135 people came out of quarantine and were sent to local quarantines in the municipalities, and currently, a total of 15 people are in quarantine at seven border crossings.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

TST