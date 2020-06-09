16 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 298 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 16 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are five males and 11 females, of which four are younger, 11 are middle-aged and one is elderly.

According to the place of residence, five people each are from Modriča and Vukosavlje, two each from Prijedor and Čelinac, and one each from Banja Luka and Bijeljina.

Of the newly infected, most represent family contacts of infected workers from the Alfa Factory in Modriča.

The Modriča Health Center continues to take all necessary epidemiological measures in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, 1,540 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 117 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,069 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 30,648 people have been tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 73, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 28, and in general hospitals 45.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 58.

In the Republic of Srpska, 946 people are currently under health supervision, and 35,132 people have completed their supervision.

