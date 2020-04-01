17 new cases in Srpska; A total of 243 infected

In the Republic of Srpska, 17 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, said Serbian Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić.

Thus, the total number of infected in Srpska increased to 243.

– In the last 24 hours, 157 people were tested. So far, a total of 1,806 people have been tested in the Republic of Srpska – he said.

Of the new 17 cases, eight are women and nine are men.

He pointed out that two people had recovered, and that the total number of people recovered was 13.

At the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, another elderly man from Banjaluka who was positive for coronavirus died last night.

Two elderly men from Banja Luka and Laktaši have also died as a result of the infection, which is a total of four deaths from the disease so far. The first victim of the coronavirus in Srpska was an elderly woman from Ribnik.

