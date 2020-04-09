17 persons test positive for Corona virus in Republika Srpska

Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Seranic, said today that another 17 people tested positive for coronavirus in Srpska, bringing their total number to 365.

When it comes to the new 17 people infected with the Corona virus, these are 5 middle-aged men, 5 older men, two women younger, two middle-aged and three older.

10 persons are from Banja Luka, 3 from Laktasi, 2 from Mrkonjic Grad, 1 from Prnjavor and 1 from Eastern Ilidza.

81 people have been recovered from the virus in Republika Srpska, and a total of 3,734 tests have been performed.

TST