New 25 cases of corona virus confirmed in Srpska

In the last 24 hours, a total of 179 samples have been tested in Republika Srpska, of which 25 new cases are positive for corona virus.

Alen Seranic, Republic of Srpska’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, confirmed today another 25 new coronavirus infections in Srpska.

Minister Seranic told media that of 25 new patients 12 are women and 13 are men.

20 persons are from Banja Luka, 4 from Laktaši and 1 from Šipovo

According to Seranic, 1,649 persons in RS have been tested so far and 226 turned out positive.

