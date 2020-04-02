Another 24 persons in Srpska infected with COVID-19

Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Šeranić, said today that another 24 persons in Srpska were infected with coronavirus, rising a total number to 267.

Šeranić said at a press conference in Banjaluka that 194 people had been tested within the last 24 hours.

“Seventeen newly infected persons are from Banjaluka, three from Laktaši and one each from Gradiška, Prijedor, Šipovo and Kotor Varoš,” said Šeranić.

According to him, a nurse from the Republika Srpska University Clinical Centre in Banja Luka was among the infected.

“Ten out of 24 tested positive for coronavirus have been hospitalized, while others are isolated,” said Šeranić.

He added that 14 people have recovered since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic.