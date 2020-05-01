Take a peek at the Ivo Andric’s Memorial Museum in Belgrade (VIDEO)

Ivo Andric’s Memorial Museum was established in 1976, at Andricev venac 8, where the writer had lived with his wife Milica Babic since 1958.

The authentic setting and apperance of the entrance hall, drawing room, and Andric’s study has been preserved. A permanent museum exhibition had been set up in the adapted space, and it chronologically follows life and work of the Nobel’s Prize laureate.

The original museum materials from Andric’s Legacy are included, such as photographs, documents, artistic and personal objects, books and magazines, and decorations.

Ivo Andric (Travnik 1892- Belgrade 1975) was one of the most important Yugoslav writers. He was born in Travnik, raised in Visegrad, educated in Sarajevo, Zagreb, Vienna, Krakow, and he had been imprisoned by the Austro-Hungarians because of his involvement with the Young Bosnia organization.

He came to Belgrade in 1919, and started his diplomatic career, which would last until the Second World War. In the meantime, he had defended his Doctoral Degree in Gratz, in 1924, with the subject connected to the philosophical sciences. He is the author of several important novels, many works of narrative prose, and poetry of lyrical and philosophical character, as well as, essays and critiques.

He received the Nobel’s Prize for literature in 1961. His most prominent novels (The Bridge on the Drina, The Maiden, and Travnik Chronicles) were written in Belgrade, during the German occupation between 1941 and 1945.

Source: mbg.org.rs