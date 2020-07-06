The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 16 people in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 16 people in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 134 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 16 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are six males and 10 females, of which five are younger, 10 are middle-aged and one is older.

According to the place of residence, five people each are from Banja Luka and East Ilidža, three from Sokolac, two from Šamac and one from East New Sarajevo.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. It is about a woman and a man of older and middle age from Teslić and East Sarajevo.

So far, 2,609 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 131 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,380 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 38,982 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 122, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 36, ​​and in general, hospitals 86.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,166 people are currently under health supervision, and 38,219 people have completed their supervision.

TST