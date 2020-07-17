In the Republic of Srpska 96 new cases of coronavirus

In the past 24 hours, 528 laboratory findings were tested, and the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed in 96 people.

According to the place of residence, 17 cases were registered in Banja Luka, 11 in Bijeljina, 8 in Pale and Trebinje, 7 in East Ilidža and 7 in East Novo Sarajevo, and four new cases of infection in Višegrad, Sokolac …

In the past 24 hours, one death was registered, a person from Bijeljina.

Acting director of the PHI Institute for Public Health, Branislav Zeljković, said that the epidemiological picture is not satisfactory and that for now there are no grounds for introducing new measures. He added that the Institute will give recommendations for wearing masks outdoors.

TST