Another 136 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 675 laboratory samples and a new coronavirus (SARS) have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, Bijeljina General Hospital and Foča University Hospital was confirmed in 136 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 76 males and 60 females, of which 24 are younger, 88 middle-aged and 24 older.

According to the place of residence, 20 people are from Banja Luka, 14 from Trebinje, 12 from Zvornik, 11 people from Bijeljina, six each from Modriča and Srbac, five each from Doboj, Foča and Šamac, four people from Derventa, three each from Bratunac, Višegrad, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Teslić and Čelinac, two each from Bileća, Gacko, East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo, Nevesinje, Petrovo, Prnjavor and Ribnik, and one person each from Kotor Varoš, Mrkonjić Grad and Prijedor.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health. They are an elderly man from Ljubinje, an elderly woman from Petrovo and a middle-aged woman from Bijeljina.

So far, 4,624 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Republic of Srpska, and a total of 160 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

TST