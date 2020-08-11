Putin: The first vaccine against the corona virus has been registered in Russia

Putin: The first vaccine against the corona virus has been registered in...

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the first vaccine against the coronavirus has been registered in Russia.

“As far as I know, this morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the coronavirus was registered,” Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

The President pointed out that he knows that the vaccine works quite effectively, stable immunity is formed and it has passed all the necessary checks.

Putin also said that he expected mass production of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus in the near future.

“I hope that we will be able to start mass production in the near future, and that is what is important – mass production of this medicine.” “So, everyone who wants to, of course, should do it exclusively voluntarily, which I have already talked about many times, everyone who wants to can use the development and achievements of our experts, our scientists,” Putin said.

The Russian leader also thanked everyone who worked on the first vaccine and pointed out that it was a very important step for the whole world.

The President expressed hope that other countries, following Russia, will also make vaccines against the coronavirus and that enough preparations will appear on the world market that can be used.

The Ministry of Health of Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of a new coronavirus infection (COVID 19), which was developed by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology “Gamalej” in cooperation with the Russian Fund for Direct Investments.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced an epidemic of a new coronavirus, COVID 19, for a pandemic. According to the latest data, more than 20 million people have been infected in the world to date, of which more than 739 thousand have died.

