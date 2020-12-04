Coronavirus in Srpska: 383 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 924 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 383 people.

These are 186 males and 197 females, of which 56 are younger, 221 are middle-aged and 106 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 104 people are from Banja Luka, 52 from Bijeljina, 49 from Trebinje, 17 from Zvornik, 14 from Doboj, 11 from Prnjavor, ten each from Gradiška and Mrkonjić Grad, nine each from Laktaši, Prijedor and Teslić, eight from Ribnik, seven from Bratunac, six each from Derventa and Ugljevik, five each from Brod, Kozarska Dubica, Modriča and Šamac, four from Kotor Varoš, three each from Gacko, Lopare, Rudo, Foča and Šipovo, two each from Višegrad , Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Milići, Stanari and Šekovići and one person each is from Bileća, Vlasenica, Istočna Ilidža, Jezera, Kalinovik, Kneževo, Kostajnica, Ljubinje, Novi Goražde, Pelagićevo, Petrovac, Srbac and Čajniče.

In the last 24 hours, 28 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 19 male and nine female elderly and middle-aged people, of whom five are from Doboj, four from Zvornik, three from Mrkonjić Grad and Bijeljina, two from Laktaši, and one each from Banja Luka, Gacko, Šamac, Ugljevik, Vlasenica, Bratunac, Višegrad, Novi Grad, Kozarska Dubica, Gradiška, and Brod.

So far, 31,385 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in RS, and a total of 1,136 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 16,648 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 136,324 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,111, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 403, and in general hospitals 708.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,658 people are currently under health supervision, and 98,326 people have completed their supervision.

