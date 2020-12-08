Coronavirus in Srpska: 322 New Cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj and 979 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus was confirmed in 322 people.

There are 162 males and 160 females, of which 40 are younger, 187 are middle-aged and 95 are older.

According to the place of residence, 79 people are from Banja Luka, 54 from Bijeljina, 27 from Zvornik, 16 from Prijedor, 15 from Doboj, 12 from Mrkonjić Grad, 11 from Laktaši, nine people from Kneževo, eight from Bratunac, seven from Gacko, six each from Ribnik and Foča, five each from Gradiška, Kozarska Dubica, Prnjavor and Šamac, four from Kotor Varoš, three each from Berkovići, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Lopare, Novo Goražde, Pale, Srbac, Teslić and Šipovo, two each from Višegrad, Vlasenica, Istočna Ilidža, Osmaci, Rudo, Stanari, Ugljevik, Čajniče and Čelinac, and one person each is from Brod, Derventa, Novi Grad, Oštra Luka, Pelagićevo and Šekovići.

In the last 24 hours, 28 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 19 male and nine female elderly and middle-aged people, of which five are from Banja Luka, three from Teslić, two from Bijeljina, Zvornik, Prnjavor and one each from Gradiška, Kozarska Dubica, Čajniče, Bratunac, Bileća Laktasi, Kotor Varos, Čelinac, Nevesinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Brod, Modrica, Šamca, and Doboj.

So far, 32,176 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,240 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 17,648 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 138,897 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,130, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 405, and in general hospitals 725.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,318 people are currently under health supervision, and 101,537 people have completed their supervision.

