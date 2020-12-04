Home News 20 Million Euros From Serbia to Srpska to Repair the Consequences of...

20 Million Euros From Serbia to Srpska to Repair the Consequences of the Pandemic

By
TheSrpskaTimes
-
0

Yesterday, the Government of the Republic of  Srpska passed a Decision on accepting donor funds from the Government of the Republic of Serbia in the amount of 20,000,000 euros (39,116,600 KM) within the cooperation mechanism under the Agreement on Establishing Special Parallel Relations between Srpska and Serbia.

The Government of the Republic of Srpska held a session yesterday, at which, among other things, it passed the Decision on Amendments to the Decision on the Guarantee Program of Economic Support for Mitigating the Consequences of the SARS-COV-2 COVID 19 Pandemic.

 

TST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here