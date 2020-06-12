22 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 223 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the University Hospital Foča, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) it was confirmed in 22 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 10 males and 12 females, of which four are younger, eight are middle-aged and 10 are older.

According to the place of residence, five people are from Zvornik, four from Kostajnica, three from Teslić, two each from Banja Luka, Čelinac and Ugljevik, and one each from Vukosavlje, Prijedor and Trebinje and Foča.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. She is an elderly woman from Doboj, with chronic associated diseases.

So far, 1,607 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 118 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,123 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 31,473 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 70, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 30, and in general hospitals 40.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 79.

TST