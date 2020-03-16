24 people infected with coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Healthcare authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina have detected three more COVID-19 infection cases on Sunday, two in Republika Srpska (RS) region and one in the Federation (FBiH), bringing the total number of the patients to 24.

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Republika Srpska, and the total number of patients is 20, said Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković.

Višković has said that he will ask to schedule a telephone session of the National Assembly tomorrow to request changes to the criminal legislation for non-compliance with measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

He has pointed out that it is agreed to take instructional classes on Public Service for pupils of the primary schools.

Višković has announced that the number of employes in public institutions would be reduced, and that local communities would be advised to correct the arrival of people by at least 50 percent.

The meeting of Republika Srpska officials was held at the Administrative Center of the Government of Srpska in Banja Luka yesterday.

The main topic of the meeting was the epidemiological situation in Republika Srpska regarding the coronavirus.

Besides Višković, the meeting was attended by the President of the Republika Srpska Željka Cvijanović, the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Member Milorad Dodik, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija, Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić, Minister of Education and Culture Natalija Trivić, Director of the Inspectorate of the Republika Srpska Dragutin Škrebić and Banja Luka Mayor Igor Radojičić.

