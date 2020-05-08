25 new cases of coronavirus, 391 recovered

In the past 24 hours, another 25 people tested positive for coronavirus in Srpska, out of 507 samples tested, said the Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Srpska, Alen Šeranic.

Among those new cases, 13 are men and 12 are women, six of whom have been hospitalized.

The Minister added that one doctor tested positive for the virus, while 29 other employees of the University Clinical Centre of Srpska tested negative.

The total number of people positive for coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska is 1 068, while 391 people have recovered.

So far, 16 484 people have been tested in Srpska.

