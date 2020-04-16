28 new coronavirus cases in Republika Srpska

Another 28 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Republika Srpska in the past 24 hours and the Republika Srpska Clinical Centre in Banja Luka reported that a patient passed away due to COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Health Minister of Republika Srpska, Alen Seranic said that 486 cases of coronary virus have been confirmed in Republika Srpska so far, and a total of 6,565 persons have been tested.

More than 1110 people have tested positive for the coronavirus across Bosnia by now and more than 40 have passed away due to COVID-19.

