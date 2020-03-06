29,302 migrants registered in B&H last year

Since the end of 2017 BiH has been facing an increased influx of migrants – 23,902 illegal migrants were registered with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs in 2018 and 29,302 were registered last year.

Twenty-two thousand four hundred ninety-nine migrants expressed the intention to apply for asylum two years ago, and 27,769 expressed the same intention in 2019, says an information about the migrant crisis in BiH.

According to the information, in the period January 1-March 3 this year, around 3,085 illegal migrants were reported to the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs, of which 2,848 expressed the intention to apply for asylum.

According to data in connection with “the stated” citizenship of migrants, reported to the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs, citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Morocco, Syria, Bangladesh, Algeria, Iran, Egypt and India were the most numerous last year, while citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Bangladesh, Libya and Turkey are the most numerous this year.

