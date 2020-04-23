31 new cases in Srpska, a total of 611 infected

In the Republic of Srpska, 31 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, bringing the total number of infected to 611, said Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić.

Šeranić said that over the past 24 hours, 512 samples had been tested and that the presence of the virus was confirmed in 31 people. These are 17 men and 14 women.

– It concerns 11 persons from Banja Luka, six from Prnjavor, two each from Kneževo and Prijedor and one each from Laktaši, Derventa, Gradiška, Kotor Varoš, Oštra Luka, Srpca, Teslić, Gacko, Trebinje and Ugljevik – said Šeranić.

Šeranić pointed out that a total of 20 persons have died from the coronavirus in Srpska so far.

TST