32 Migrants Discovered in August in Area of Responsibility of Bijeljina Police Administration

In August, 32 migrants who illegally crossed the border were discovered in the area of responsibility of the Bijeljina Police Administration, Head of the Bijeljina Police Administration Stjepan Terzić told reporters.

He says most of them are from Morocco.

When it comes to security problems caused by the migrant crisis, Terzić says that the Bijeljina Police Administration is acting in keeping with its legal powers, conclusions of the Republika Srpska Government’s Coordination Body tasked with monitoring the movement of migrants across the territory of Republika Srpska and a cooperation agreement signed by the Republika Srpska Internal Affairs Ministry and the BiH Border Police.

“We have excellent cooperation with the Border Police regarding this issue, and a migrant pressure has declined in the area of responsibility of the Bijeljina Police Administration thanks to the joint monitoring of the border,” Terzić told a press conference.

He has said that no crime committed by migrants was registered in the area.

In August last year, 47 migrants were discovered in the area of responsibility of the Bijeljina Police Administration.

