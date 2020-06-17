32 new cases of coroavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and the University Hospital Foča, 322 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 32 people in the Republic of Srpska.

According to the place of residence, eight people are from Banja Luka, three from Prijedor, Laktaši and Mrkonjić Grad, two from Čelinac, Doboj, Teslić and Kotor Varoš and one each from Modriča, Pale, Zvornik, Bratunac, Kozarska Dubica, Kostajnica and Oštra Luka.

The largest number of new cases are contacts of positive persons at the sites of local virus transmission and family contacts.

So far, 1,724 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 119 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,200 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 32,703 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 80, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 28, and in general hospitals 52.

The total number of individuals who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 116.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,478 people are currently under health supervision, and 35,547 people have completed their supervision.

