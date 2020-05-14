33 new cases in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 697 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 33 people in the Republic of Srpska.

– Those are 17 men and 16 women. Four males are younger, six are middle-aged and seven are older. One female person is younger, ten is middle-aged and five are older – it is stated in the announcement of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Srpska.

According to the place of residence, seven people are from Prijedor, six people are from Banja Luka, four people are from Gacko, three people are from Gradiška, two people are from Kotor Varoš, Trebinje, Teslić and Kneževo, and one person from Kozarska Dubica, Šamac, Brod, Laktaši and Nevesinje.

Three people were hospitalized, while the others will be in isolation in accordance with defined procedures. A total of 22 people reported contact with positive individuals, while the rest could not state a clear epidemiological link.

As part of active supervision, in the past 24 hours, another 101 health workers from Banja Luka, Prijedor, Novi Grad, Trebinje, Gradiška, Bijeljina, Čelinac, Laktaši, Brod, Derventa, Teslić, Kotor Varoš, East Sarajevo and Foča were tested, and these the results were negative, and a positive test for the new coronavirus was confirmed by a doctor from the Hospital in Prijedor.

The new coronavirus was also confirmed in one user of a home for the elderly from Kneževo. In the last 24 hours, another 50 people from local quarantines or isolation facilities were tested and all test results were negative.

So far, 1,201 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and 511 people have recovered. As a result of COVID 19, 81 people died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 19,872 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

A total of 96 people with the confirmed presence or suspected presence of coronavirus are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. At the COVID 19 ward, 28 patients with the severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while seven patients were isolated.

In five patients, the health condition requires respiratory support, and four people are in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are 17 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Surgery (old UCC site) and 35 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Pulmonology (old UCC site).

55 patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of at the Sveti Apostol Luka Hospital in Doboj, nine people at the Trebinje General Hospital, one patient at the Serbia Hospital in East Sarajevo, ten patients at the Doctor Mladen Stojanović Hospital in Prijedor, and nine patients at the Gradiška Hospital and four patients at the University Hospital in Foča.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center Nikola Tesla in Banja Luka there are 160 people, ten people are accommodated in the Student House in Trebinje, two people in the Student Dormitory in Bijeljina and 27 people in the Student Dormitory in Doboj. There are no people accommodated in the isolation facilities in Zvornik, East Sarajevo, Pale and Foča.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,775 people are currently under health supervision, and 26,462 people have completed their supervision.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

TST