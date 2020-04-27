35 new cases in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 419 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed with another 35 people in the Republic of Srpska.

According to the place of residence, 22 persons are from Banja Luka, four from Gradiška, two each from Laktaši, Kozarska Dubica and Doboj and one each from Derventa, Kotor Varoš and Kneževo.

These are 16 women and 19 men. Seven women are middle-aged, three are younger and six are older. Four men are younger, ten are middle-aged and five are older.

Eleven were hospitalized, while the rest would be isolated in accordance with the procedure. Twenty people could not cite contact with a positive person, while other persons had contact with previously confirmed cases.

Among the confirmed cases are five health professionals (one doctor of medicine and two nurses at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska and two nurses at the Hospital in Doboj).

Within the last 24 hours, an additional 70 health workers from Banja Luka, Doboj and Gradiška were tested, as well as 36 people who work or stay in nursing homes, and all test results are negative.

Also tested were 19 workers in markets in Banja Luka, Čelinac, Gradiška and Teslić whose findings were negative. A total of 60 individuals from local quarantines or isolation facilities were tested and these findings were also negative.

So far, 706 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, of which 26 people have died from the effects of COVID 19 and 357 have recovered.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 11,384 tests have been performed on the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

At the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, a total of 108 people are treated with the confirmed or suspected presence of coronavirus. In the COVID 19 Unit, 48 patients with severe clinical imaging were hospitalized, while four patients were isolated.

In four patients, the medical condition requires respiratory support, and two people are in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are 11 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Surgery Department (old UCC site) and there are 39 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Pulmonology department (old UCC site).

Five patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of at the Hospital “St. Apostle Luka” in Doboj, at the General Hospital Trebinje nine persons, at the Hospital “Serbia” in East Sarajevo four, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor five patients, at Zvornik Hospital, one patient and at the University Hospital in Foča four patients.

When it comes to isolation facilities for persons who have been confirmed for the test for a new coronavirus and who do not have COVID 19 symptoms, there are 65 people at the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka, at the Student Hall in Trebinje 32, in the Student House Bijeljina one person, in the Student Center in East Sarajevo one person and in the Student Center Zvornik three people.

In the Republic of Srpska, there are currently 3,133 people under medical supervision, with 22,150 completed.

A total of 80 persons entered the Republic of Srpska at seven border crossings in 24 hours, 100 persons left the quarantines and were sent to local quarantines in the municipalities, and currently, there are four persons at the seven border crossings.

The Republic of Srpska Ministry of Health and Social Welfare once again reminds citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

