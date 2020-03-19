39 Cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Also, two new cases of coronaviruses were confirmed today in Mostar.

With this, the total number of infected people increased to 39.

The infected are one male and one female from Banja Luka. They are younger and in-home isolation.

All infected persons in BiH are of stable health status so far.

Currently, there are 6,180 people undergoing medical surveillance in Republika Srpska from the coronavirus affected area, and 235 out of health surveillance.

Also, there are currently 13 people in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska in isolation (three people tested positive for the coronavirus test and 10 people in isolation).

So far, 55 people have left hospital isolation at the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska.

Source: sarajevotimes.com