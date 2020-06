41 babies were born in Srpska

In the last 24 hours, 41 babies, 23 boys and 18 girls were born in the Republic of Srpska.

Most babies were born in Banja Luka – 22, 14 boys and eight girls.

Doboj 6 – 3 girls and 3 boys

Gradiška 5 – 1 girl and 4 boys

Foča 3 – 2 girls and 1 boy

East Sarajevo 2 – 1 girl and 1 boy

Bijeljina – 1 girl

Milići – 1 girl

Zvornik – 1 girl

TST