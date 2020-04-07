42 new cases in Srpska, 346 in total; 56 people cured

There are 42 new cases of coronavirus registered in the Republic of Srpska, said Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić.

This increased the total number of infected to 346.

Šeranić said a total of 216 people were tested and that the presence of the virus was confirmed in 42 people. They are 24 men and 18 women.

– It is mostly a family focal point and we took direct samples from persons who spent time with them in households – he said, adding that 216 tested included samples taken over the weekend.

He recalled that another death had been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11.

Šeranić said the good news was the growth in the number of people recovered, stating that there were now 56 of them and that the third focal point in Banja Luka was under control.

TST