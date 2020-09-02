43 new cases of coronavirus in Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the past 24 hours the new coronavirus was confirmed in 43 people in the Republic of Srpska. 543 laboratory samples were tested.

According to the place of residence, ten people are from Banja Luka, five from Doboj, three each from Bijeljina, Zvornik and Pale, two each from Derventa, Modriča, Trebinje and Šamac and one each from Gacko, Gradiška, Mrkonjić Grad, Novi Goražde, Petrovo, Prnjavor , Ribnik, Srebrenica, Teslić, Foča and Čelinac.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed.

TST