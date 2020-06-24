44 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 421 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 44 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 24 males and 20 females, of which 16 are younger, 24 are middle-aged and four are older.

According to the place of residence, six people are from Teslić, five from Srbac, four from Banja Luka and four from Prijedor, three each from Bratunac, Kozarska Dubica and Ljubinje, two each from Zvornik, Pale, Doboj, Milići and one each from Kostajnica, Vukosavlje, Modriča, Bijeljina, Kneževo, Mrkonjić Grad, Rogatica and Laktaši.

So far, 1,975 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 121 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,281 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 34,969 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 111, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 44, and in general hospitals 67.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 170.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,768 people are currently under health supervision, and 36,274 people have completed their supervision.

TST