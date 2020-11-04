500 New Cases of Coronavirus in the RS

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 1034 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 500 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 255 males and 245 females, of which 89 are younger, 326 middle-aged, and 85 older.

According to the place of residence, 218 people are from Banja Luka, 78 from Bijenjina, 33 from Zvornik, 22 from Foča, 18 from Lopare, 17 from Gacko, 14 from Kneževo, 12 each from Višegrad and Ugljevik, 10 from Doboj, nine from Laktaši, eight from Kozarska Dubica, five from Gradiška, four from East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo and Teslić, three from Novi Goražde, Rogatica and Srbac, two from Derventa, Prijedor, Ribnik, Sokolac, Čajniče and Šekovići and one each from Vasenica, Kotor Varoš, Krupa na Uni, Mrkonjić Grad, Novi Grad, Pale, Petrovo, Prnjavor, Stanari, Trebinje and Čelinac.

In the last 24 hours, 23 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 14 men and nine middle-aged and older women from Banja Luka (nine people), Laktasi (two people), Zvornik (two people), Teslić (two people), Novo Goražde, Bijeljina, Petrovo, Milići, Gradiška, Kozarska Dubica, Sokolac and Istočno Novo Sarajevo.

So far, 19,897 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Republic of Srpska, and a total of 469 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 8,580 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 107,362 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 907, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 376, and in general hospitals 531.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,332 people are currently under health supervision, and 71,853 people have completed their supervision.

TST