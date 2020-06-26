53 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 386 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 53 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 32 males and 21 females, of which 20 are younger, 25 are middle-aged and eight are older.

According to the place of residence, 10 people are from Banja Luka and Ljubinje, eight from Vlasenica, six from Zvornik, five from Bratunac, three from Čelinac and Doboj, two from Kozarska Dubica and one each from Modriča, Pale, Ugljevik, Srebrenica, Kostajnica and Nevesinje.

So far, 2,090 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 121 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,300 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 35,684 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 116, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 47, and in general hospitals 69.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 171.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,061 persons are currently under health supervision, and 36,571 persons have completed their supervision.

TST