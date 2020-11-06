589 New Cases of Coronavirus in the RS

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Republic f Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 1199 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 589 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 299 males and 290 females, of which 91 are younger, 391 middle-aged, and 107 older.

According to the place of residence, 204 persons are from Banja Luka, 145 from Bijeljina, 20 from Doboj, 18 from Gradiška, 17 each from Lopare and Ugljevik, 15 each from Derventa and Istočno Novo Sarajevo, 14 from Istočna Ilidža, 13 from Foča, 12 each from 12 Milići and Teslić, nine each from Bratunac, Zvornik and Modriča, eight from Laktaši, seven from Šamac, four from Kotor Varoš, three each from Vukosavlje, Novo Goražde, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Trnovo and Sokolac, two from Višegrad, Vlasenica, Kneževo, Mrkonjić Grad, Petrovac, Rogatica and Srebrenica and one each from Donji Žabar, Pale, Petrovo, Srbac, Trebinje, Čajniče, Čelinac, Šeković and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, 23 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 17 men and six middle-aged and elderly women from Banja Luka (four people), Trebinje (three people), Bijeljina (two people), Prnjavor, Laktasi, Gradiška, Osmak, Teslić, Pale, East New Sarajevo, Istočna Ilidža, Bileća, Derventa, Gacko, Foča, Višegrad, and Ugljevik.

So far, 21,108 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 510 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 8,758 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 109,897 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,073, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 430, and in general hospitals 643.

In the Republic of Srpska, 14,243 people are currently under health supervision, and 73,372 people have completed their supervision.

TST