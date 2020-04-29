59 new cases in Srpska, a total of 767

In the Republic of Srpska, 59 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, bringing the number of infected to 767, said Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranic. He stated that 58 persons were from the Republic of Srpska, and one from the Brčko District. Patients are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska in Banja Luka.

Šeranic said that 677 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and that the presence of the virus was confirmed in 59 people.

They are 32 men and 27 women.

He stated that 22 persons from Banja Luka, seven from Laktaši, five from Doboj, four from Kotor Varoš, three each from Čelinac, Ostra Luka and Prijedor, two each from Prnjavor, Kozarska Dubica, Gradiška and Kneževo, one each from Derventa, Šipovo Nevesinje, Trebinje, as well as one person from the Brčko District.

According to him, the newly infected include three doctors of medicine and one nurse who are employed at UCC.

In Srpska, a total of 12,081 laboratory tests were performed.

30 people died from the effects of the coronavirus.

TST