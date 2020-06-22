60 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 376 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the University Hospital in Foca, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 60 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 30 males and 30 females, of which 21 are younger, 35 are middle-aged and four are older.

According to the place of residence, 12 people are from Srbac, 10 from Banja Luka, six from Zvornik, five each from Kostajnica and Prijedor, four each from Doboj and Gradiška, two each from Kotor Varoš and Modriča and one each from Derventa, Kozarska Dubica, Čelinac, Milić, Teslić, Laktaš, Oštra Luka, Novi Grad, Rogatica and Mrkonjić Grad.

The largest number of new cases are contacts of positive persons at the sites of local virus transmission and family contacts.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. It is about an elderly woman with several associated diseases from Teslić.

So far, 1,905 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 120 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,258 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 34,239 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 111, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 49, and in general hospitals 62.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 149.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,684 people are currently under health supervision, and 36,073 people have completed their supervision.

TST