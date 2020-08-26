73 new cases of coronavirus in Srpska

In the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Srpska, the UCC of Srpska and the Hospital ’’Sveti Vračevi’’ in Bijeljina, 434 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus was confirmed in 73 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Out of 73 newly confirmed cases, 40 are male and 33 are female. When it comes to their age, 17 are younger, 42 middle-aged and 14 are older.

According to the place of residence, 29 people are from Banja Luka, 14 from Teslić, six from Gradiška, five from Pale, four from Bijeljina, three each from Doboj and Modriča, two each from Mrkonjić Grad and Kneževo and one each from Kotor Varoš, Laktaši, Šamac , Srbac and Jezero.

