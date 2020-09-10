73 New Cases of Coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the hospitals of St. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj and the University Hospital in Foča, 510 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 73 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 40 males and 33 females, of which 14 are younger, 47 are middle-aged and 12 are older.

According to the place of residence, 19 people are from Banja Luka, eight from Foča, seven from Bijeljina, four each from Zvornik, Mrkonjić Grad, Pale and Sokolac, three from Teslić, two each from Brod, Gradiška, Laktaši, Milići and Ugljevik and one each from Bratunac, Doboj, East Stari Grad, Lopare, Modriča, Novi Grad, Prijedor, Rogatica, Čelinac and Šipovo.

So far, 8,037 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 265 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,044 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 69,528 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in RS is 191, in the University Clinical Center of RS 58, and in general hospitals 133.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,724 people are currently under health supervision, and 54,094 people have completed their supervision.

TST