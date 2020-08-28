79 new cases of coronavirus in Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the past 24 hours the new coronavirus was confirmed in 79 people in the Republic of Srpska.

According to the place of residence, the most newly infected are from Banja Luka – 16 in total, than from Doboj 11, Teslić eight, Gradiška seven, four people each from Laktaši and Derventa, three each from Čelinac, Ribnik, Brod and Bijeljina, two each from Mrkonjić Grad, Prijedor, Srbac, Modriča, Kotor Varoš and Šamac and one each from Gacko, Bratunac, Prnjavor, Vukosavlje and Milići.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed. 489 laboratory samples were tested.

TST