79 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Doctors in Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foca tested 468 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 79 people in the Republic of Srpska.

78 people are from the Republic of Srpska, and one person is residing in the Republika Srpska, and the presence of the coronavirus has been tested and proven in the Federation of BiH.

These are 45 males and 34 females, of which 20 are younger, 54 middle-aged and five older.

According to the place of residence, 21 people are from Bijeljina, 12 from Banja Luka, nine from Zvornik, four from Pale, three each from Ljubinje, Kotor Varoš, Kozarska Dubica and Višegrad, two each from Gradiška, Istočna Ilidža, Nevesinje, Teslić, Rogatica and Vlasenica and one person each from Bratunac, Čelinac, East New Sarajevo, Doboj, Milići, Modriča, Prijedor, Oštra Luka and Ugljevik.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. She is a middle-aged woman, residing in Zvornik.

So far, 2,451 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 126 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,350 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 38,021 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 136, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 43, and in general hospitals 93.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,030 people are currently under health supervision, and 37,850 people have completed their supervision.

TST