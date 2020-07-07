83 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 328 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 83 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 44 males and 39 females, of which 14 are younger, 57 middle-aged and 12 older.

According to the place of residence, 39 people are from Bijeljina, 13 from Banja Luka and Zvornik, six from Višegrad, three from Kotor Varoš and Kozarska Dubica, two from Vlasenica and one each from Čelinac, Laktaši, Prnjavor and Srebrenica.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are a middle-aged man from Prijedor and a woman and an older man from Vlasenica and Banja Luka.

So far, 2,692 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 134 people have died who have been tested for a new coronavirus.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,402 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 39,296 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 119, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 41, and in general hospitals 78.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,474 people are currently under health supervision, and 38,403 people have completed their supervision.

TST