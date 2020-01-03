A 3.1 % Growth Rate

The gross domestic product of the Republic of Srpska, in the third quarter of the last year, expressed at current prices, was 2.93 billion KM and had a growth rate of 3.1 % compared to the third quarter of 2018, according to the data of the Republic of Srpska Institute of Statistics.

Gross value added (GVA) in the third quarter of the last year 2.447 billion KM, whilst the value of product taxes, diminshed by product subsidies, was just over 482 million KM in the observed period.

In the third quarter of the last year, the GVA increased in real terms in the areas of trade, transport and storage, food preparation and serving, hotel and catering industry by 6.7 %, in construction by 5.8 % in real terms , in the financial and insurance industries it was 5.7 % higher in real terms, while in agriculture the GVA was 5.6 % higher in real terms.

Gross value added was down by 2.3% in real terms in the third quarter of the last year in the fields of mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity and gas, steam and air conditioning and water supply, sewage, waste management and remediation activities of the environment.

