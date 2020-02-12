A Large Bypass Around Trebinje Is Being Built

In the Trebinje area, work is underway on the eastern bypass and parallel to the part of the future western bypass, which is the connecting road of the highways from Trebinje to Mostar and from Trebinje to Dubrovnik, said the Mayor of the City Planning and Urban Development Department Marko Rikalo.

– Work is already underway on the construction of this western bypass, that is, on the first phase, 5.5 kilometers long with two roundabouts – said Rikalo.

He said the first phase would cost around eight million KM, while the second would be more expensive because of the construction of a bridge over the Trebišnjica River.

– The contractor is Herzegovina Roads and the investor Roads of the Republic of Srpska. The City of Trebinje has undertaken the obligation to prepare the project documentation and we are financing the expropriation – said Rikalo.

Rikalo added that he expects a complete Western Bypass project to be completed in the next four years.

– Approximately 2024-2025. We will have a fully completed western bypass in the year and I am sure of the first phase of the eastern bypass, that is, we will have the Aleksin Med – Petrina – Banjevci section completed and, of course, the bridge financed by Trebišnjica Hydro Power Plants and for which a contract has already been signed – said Rikalo.

He recalled that the construction of the eastern bypass cost about KM 25 million.

Rikalo stated that the construction of these two bypasses will reduce the increasing traffic congestion in the center of Trebinje.

– It will completely displace heavy traffic from the city, as well as transit, so it will allow urban planners to plan the paving of some streets and turn them into pedestrian zones – said Rikalo.