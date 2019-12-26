A Meeting With Representatives of the Organization of Serbian Students Abroad Was Held

Assistant Minister for International Cooperation Nemanja Kovačević spoke today with representatives of the Organization of Serbian Students Abroad (OSSI) at the ministry’s premises.

The meeting discussed the relations of the Republika Srpska with the student diaspora and the prospects for joint activities to strengthen cooperation.

Assistant Minister Kovačević briefed OSSI representatives on policies implemented by the Ministry and the Government of Republika Srpska to enhance cooperation with the diaspora, and especially the new generation of diaspora and young people studying at prestigious world universities.

The interlocutors emphasized the need to foster relations between the institutions and the Organization of Serbian Students Abroad, which has more than eight thousand members and has branches in 21 countries, in order to promote Republika Srpska, to establish links between universities in Srpska and the world, and to preserve culture and the identity of the Serbian people in dispersal.

Also, one of the topics of the meetings was the possibility of initiating joint programs and projects for creating conditions for the return of young people to Republika Srpska so that they could apply the acquired knowledge and skills abroad.

Representatives of the Organization of Serbian Students Abroad Stay in Banja Luka for the Winter OSS 2019, which will take place from December 25 to December 27, 2019, and on which Minister Klokić will take part in the panel – ” Relations between Serbia and Republika Srpska with Student Diaspora – Development Perspectives “.

TST