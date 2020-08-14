A new home for the seven-member Stanković family

The Prime Minister of Srpska, Radovan Višković, handed over the keys to the residential building in Trnovo to the seven-member Stanković family.

In this way, the accommodation of a family with five children who returned to Trnovo from Serbia last year was resolved.

In cooperation with the local community, a job was provided for the father of the family, Aleksandar Stanković, earlier.

After that, Višković will attend the ceremonial opening of the gym in the elementary school “Sveti Sava” in Trnovo.

At 1 pm in East Sarajevo, he will meet with the mayors of Pale Boško Jugović, Trnovo Dragomir Gagović, Rogatica Milorad Jagodić, East New Sarajevo Ljubiša Ćosić and Han Pijesak Vlado Ostojić.

MP Natasa Kulašinac and director of the “Serbia” Hospital Nebojsa Seslija will also attend the meeting.

TST