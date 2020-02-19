A New Page in the History of the Bijeljina Hospital

The carotid artery surgery was performed for the first time yesterday at the Sveti Vračevi hospital in Bijeljina, which opened a new chapter in this health care facility.

The introduction of a new method of treatment in the field of vascular surgery is a very important day for this institution, as well as for patients.

– We open the door to vascular surgery. This is a continuation of long-standing cooperation with the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases of Dedinje – said Acting Director of the Hospital “Sveti Vrachevi” Milica Lovrić.

She added that the collaboration will continue and patients from Semberija and the entire region will no longer have to go to other help centers.

“They will receive top-notch health care here,” Lovrić said.

The director of the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases, Dedinje, Milovan Bojić, praised the desire of the Bijeljina hospital management to adopt new knowledge and challenges.

– Will is a thing of the strong. They came up with the idea and we immediately embraced it. Now, the training of the staff or the Bijeljina doctors at the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases is followed by our continuous attention, care, assistance, education, and having it by an institution like the Dedinje Institute means having everything – said Bojić.

The head of vascular surgery at the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases of Dedinje, Nenad Ilijevski, who together with a team of experts performed this operation, said that he was very proud and that he realized his dream.

– I came here among my people who welcomed me with smiles, I saw young people, joy and desire to learn and there is no greater satisfaction for a professor in any field to be able and able to convey what he knows to pass on to others – said Ilievski.

He said the surgery performed yesterday was complex because it was a patient who had heart surgery a few years ago, whose heart muscle was severely damaged due to earlier heart attacks and is malnourished.

The introduction of the new procedure in Bijeljina hospital is also very significant in the line ministry.

– This service will be available not only to the citizens of Semberija but also to the Birač area, but also much further. Thanks to the eminent experts from the Institute of Dedinje, the service will be of high quality and accessible, which is what the Ministry of Health implements through the policy of improving the health system in Srpska – said Assistant Minister of Health and Social Welfare of RS Ljiljana Ivančić.

