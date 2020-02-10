Academy Awards 2020: ‘Parasite’ Makes History

Raw social satire is the first non-English-language film to be awarded an Oscar for Best Picture in 92 Years.

South Korean film “Parasite” won the Academy Award for Best Picture, making it the first non-English film to receive this most important film award.

Renee Zellweger won an Oscar for her role as actress Judy Garland in the movie “Judy”. Joaquin Phoenix is the Oscar winner for Best Actor for the movie “Joker”.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern have won Academy Award for supporting roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story.”

The movie “Parasite” won four Oscars, while the war drama directed by Sam Mendez “1917” won three Oscars.

TST